Claremont, CA
573 Wayland Ct.
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

573 Wayland Ct.

573 Wayland Court · No Longer Available
Location

573 Wayland Court, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Oak Arbor Condo - 2 Master Bedrooms! - Status: Call now for appointment - ready to show. Move in available: 9/1/2019

Price Reduced!! Not your typical condo! Beautiful 2 story with 2 master bedrooms & large backyard. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Functional kitchen with newer microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator included. 2 car attached garage with washer & dryer provided!
Open living room & dining room leads out to big backyard. Upstairs the bedrooms are spacious and each have their own private bathroom. Close to colleges, downtown shopping & dining & close to freeway access.

(RLNE5105674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Wayland Ct. have any available units?
573 Wayland Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 573 Wayland Ct. have?
Some of 573 Wayland Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 Wayland Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
573 Wayland Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Wayland Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 Wayland Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 573 Wayland Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 573 Wayland Ct. offers parking.
Does 573 Wayland Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 573 Wayland Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Wayland Ct. have a pool?
No, 573 Wayland Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 573 Wayland Ct. have accessible units?
No, 573 Wayland Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Wayland Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 573 Wayland Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 573 Wayland Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 Wayland Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
