573 Wayland Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Oak Arbor Condo - 2 Master Bedrooms! - Status: Call now for appointment - ready to show. Move in available: 9/1/2019



Price Reduced!! Not your typical condo! Beautiful 2 story with 2 master bedrooms & large backyard. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Functional kitchen with newer microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator included. 2 car attached garage with washer & dryer provided!

Open living room & dining room leads out to big backyard. Upstairs the bedrooms are spacious and each have their own private bathroom. Close to colleges, downtown shopping & dining & close to freeway access.



(RLNE5105674)