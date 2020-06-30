All apartments in Claremont
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

535 S College Avenue

535 South College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

535 South College Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome/Condo in Claremont This Gorgeous two-story home features 3 Bed 3 Bath with one bed and one bath downstairs, new laminate flooring throughout the house, new central AC unit, dual-pane windows, wet bar area, remodeled kitchen and all 3 bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances (range, micro-hood, dishwasher). Attached 2 car Garage directly access to the yard. The community features a pool and small park area. Conveniently located near popular retail, dining, Claremont Village, and close to 10 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

