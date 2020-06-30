535 S College Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Townhome/Condo in Claremont This Gorgeous two-story home features 3 Bed 3 Bath with one bed and one bath downstairs, new laminate flooring throughout the house, new central AC unit, dual-pane windows, wet bar area, remodeled kitchen and all 3 bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances (range, micro-hood, dishwasher). Attached 2 car Garage directly access to the yard. The community features a pool and small park area. Conveniently located near popular retail, dining, Claremont Village, and close to 10 FWY.