471 Harrison Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Rare opportunity to live in a completely remodeled front unit located in the heart of the "Village" in the highly coveted city Claremont. One of LA’s last small towns. The front house consists of 2 beds and 2 baths with 898 sqft. Fully remodeled with new electrical and plumbing for both units and full functioning HVAC. The front unit has restored hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan. Posh kitchen with gray shaker cabinets, diamond pattern back splash and stainless steel appliances. Both baths feature new tile floors with subway tile enclosures. The has it's very own private back yard which makes entertaining family and friends easy and fun. 3 vehicle carport and new concrete driveway provides plenty of parking. A stunning home on a large lot in a prestigious community. This home checks all the boxes. What more can you ask for.