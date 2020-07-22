All apartments in Claremont
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

471 Harrison Avenue

471 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

471 Harrison Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Colleges

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Rare opportunity to live in a completely remodeled front unit located in the heart of the "Village" in the highly coveted city Claremont. One of LA’s last small towns. The front house consists of 2 beds and 2 baths with 898 sqft. Fully remodeled with new electrical and plumbing for both units and full functioning HVAC. The front unit has restored hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan. Posh kitchen with gray shaker cabinets, diamond pattern back splash and stainless steel appliances. Both baths feature new tile floors with subway tile enclosures. The has it's very own private back yard which makes entertaining family and friends easy and fun. 3 vehicle carport and new concrete driveway provides plenty of parking. A stunning home on a large lot in a prestigious community. This home checks all the boxes. What more can you ask for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
471 Harrison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 471 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 471 Harrison Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
471 Harrison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 471 Harrison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 471 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 471 Harrison Avenue offers parking.
Does 471 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Harrison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 471 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 471 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 471 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 Harrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Harrison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 Harrison Avenue has units with air conditioning.
