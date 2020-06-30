Rent Calculator
418 Victoria Pl
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:06 AM
1 of 12
418 Victoria Pl
418 Victoria Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
418 Victoria Place, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Claremont home in quiet cul-de-sac.
3 Beds/ 2 baths and private in law suite with bed and bath. Private yard with pool. $2600 a month and $2600 deposit (with additional $500 pet deposit fee)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418 Victoria Pl have any available units?
418 Victoria Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
Claremont, CA
.
What amenities does 418 Victoria Pl have?
Some of 418 Victoria Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 418 Victoria Pl currently offering any rent specials?
418 Victoria Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Victoria Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Victoria Pl is pet friendly.
Does 418 Victoria Pl offer parking?
Yes, 418 Victoria Pl offers parking.
Does 418 Victoria Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Victoria Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Victoria Pl have a pool?
Yes, 418 Victoria Pl has a pool.
Does 418 Victoria Pl have accessible units?
No, 418 Victoria Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Victoria Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Victoria Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Victoria Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 Victoria Pl has units with air conditioning.
