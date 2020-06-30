418 Victoria Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Claremont home in quiet cul-de-sac.

3 Beds/ 2 baths and private in law suite with bed and bath. Private yard with pool. $2600 a month and $2600 deposit (with additional $500 pet deposit fee)