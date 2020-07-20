3101 Montana Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Come and live in this resort style single family home in the premier northeast Claremont neighborhood. Impressive single story with high ceiling, bright and airy open floor plan. Warm and inviting elegant Tudor style boasts extensive use of leaded glass, rich woodwork, travertine & real hard wood flooring, 3 fireplaces, plus stone counter gourmet island kitchen. Cozy and spacious Master suit bedroom with large walk-in closet, French door leading to outside retreat area. 4th Bedroom used as Den without closet door. Enjoy Park-like lush grounds approx. 1/2 acre with pool and spa. Rent includes gardening and pool maintenance. 1 year lease minimum.