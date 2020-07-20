All apartments in Claremont
3101 Montana Lane
3101 Montana Lane

Location

3101 Montana Lane, Claremont, CA 91711
Northeast Claremont

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Come and live in this resort style single family home in the premier northeast Claremont neighborhood. Impressive single story with high ceiling, bright and airy open floor plan. Warm and inviting elegant Tudor style boasts extensive use of leaded glass, rich woodwork, travertine & real hard wood flooring, 3 fireplaces, plus stone counter gourmet island kitchen. Cozy and spacious Master suit bedroom with large walk-in closet, French door leading to outside retreat area. 4th Bedroom used as Den without closet door. Enjoy Park-like lush grounds approx. 1/2 acre with pool and spa. Rent includes gardening and pool maintenance. 1 year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

