Spacious 5 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, Ranch Style home in a great North Claremont neighborhood! Two fireplaces, Wood Shutters on most windows; Wood laminate flooring and new carpet in the living room, and bedrooms; separate inside laundry room, washer & dryer is included. Large peaceful back yard, covered patio area, large pool. 2 car garage, direct access, large driveway; Central heat and air. Excellent Claremont Schools!

The property is currently being painted. *Pet considered.