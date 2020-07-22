2326 N Indian Hill Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home!!!! This is an exquisitely, fully renovated single story home with salt water swimming pool, located in the highly desired area in an exclusive community of Claremont. This is exactly what you've been looking for: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a 2,402sq. ft. space, with a lot size of 10,018 sq. ft.Designed and built by renowned Southern California architect D.W. Henderson the home has received extensive renovation over the past 5 years. A few of the upgrades include a fully remodeled brand new kitchen, upgraded lighting, new silent garage door, gorgeous eco-friendly landscaping and a new 5 Tonne air conditioner!You're greeted by a lovely designed front entry featuring custom wrought-iron accented double doors and stunning hand-crafted spanish tile decor.You're refreshed with the abundance natural light in the great room from the magnificent wall of windows overlooking the pool. The kitchen offers beautiful state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, coveted grey cabinetry and ample storage space. The backsplash is comprised of bright white subway tile and the countertops are quartz.The master bedroom has its own private patio and a spectacular master bathroom with independent shower and extra deep soaker tub. The remaining 2 bedrooms offer a unique set-up as they can be closed of from the main home offering a casita set-up with private entry and patio. This home truly is a must see!! Too many photos of this beautiful home -



(RLNE5427138)