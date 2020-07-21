2208 Kemper Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Renovated North Claremont home! With a sought after school district and desirable location this home features: New interior flooring. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new granite counter tops. New interior paint. Bright living room open to the dining area. Large family room with a fireplace open to the kitchen. Master bedroom is large with plenty of closet space and master bathroom with double sinks and tub/shower. The other 2 rooms are a good size with ceiling fans. The hallway bathroom has new toilet and new tiled shower walls. There is also an enclosed patio area and interior laundry room.

In the back is a refreshing pool with spa, patio area, citrus trees, side grass yard. 3 car garage. Hurry on this one...