Claremont, CA
2208 Kemper Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

2208 Kemper Avenue

2208 Kemper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Kemper Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Renovated North Claremont home! With a sought after school district and desirable location this home features: New interior flooring. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new granite counter tops. New interior paint. Bright living room open to the dining area. Large family room with a fireplace open to the kitchen. Master bedroom is large with plenty of closet space and master bathroom with double sinks and tub/shower. The other 2 rooms are a good size with ceiling fans. The hallway bathroom has new toilet and new tiled shower walls. There is also an enclosed patio area and interior laundry room.
In the back is a refreshing pool with spa, patio area, citrus trees, side grass yard. 3 car garage. Hurry on this one...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Kemper Avenue have any available units?
2208 Kemper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 2208 Kemper Avenue have?
Some of 2208 Kemper Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Kemper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Kemper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Kemper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Kemper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 2208 Kemper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Kemper Avenue offers parking.
Does 2208 Kemper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Kemper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Kemper Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2208 Kemper Avenue has a pool.
Does 2208 Kemper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2208 Kemper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Kemper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Kemper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Kemper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Kemper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
