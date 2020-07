Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 182 E Green St. This 3 Bed 2 Full bath home features a attached live in bonus room and converted studio garage. Complete with Hardwood flooring, remodeled kitchen, walk in closets, jack and Jill bathroom. this home with oversize patio cover is perfect for entertaining you and your family with guests. Come take a look before someone else call this house home. occupant to pay all utility and renters insurance