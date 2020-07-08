All apartments in Claremont
Claremont, CA
1639 Denver Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1639 Denver Avenue

1639 Denver Avenue · No Longer Available
Claremont
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

1639 Denver Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Chaparral

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This wonderful and three bedroom, 2 baths Home is available for immediate occupancy. Located within walking distance to the Claremont Colleges, the Claremont Club and very close to the Claremont Wilderness Park, Thompson Creek Trail and the fabulous "Claremont Village". Laminate flooring in living areas and bedrooms. A large den with a fireplace could potentially be a fourth bedroom. All windows and sliding doors have been replaced and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Direct garage access from the kitchen. A generously sized covered patio and a large lot allow for comfortable outdoor entertaining and provide a lovely and safe environment for kids and pets.
Call or text Herman Janssen at 626.487.2625 for a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Denver Avenue have any available units?
1639 Denver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 1639 Denver Avenue have?
Some of 1639 Denver Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Denver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Denver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Denver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 Denver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1639 Denver Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Denver Avenue offers parking.
Does 1639 Denver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Denver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Denver Avenue have a pool?
No, 1639 Denver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1639 Denver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1639 Denver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Denver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 Denver Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1639 Denver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1639 Denver Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

