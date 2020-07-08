1639 Denver Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This wonderful and three bedroom, 2 baths Home is available for immediate occupancy. Located within walking distance to the Claremont Colleges, the Claremont Club and very close to the Claremont Wilderness Park, Thompson Creek Trail and the fabulous "Claremont Village". Laminate flooring in living areas and bedrooms. A large den with a fireplace could potentially be a fourth bedroom. All windows and sliding doors have been replaced and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Direct garage access from the kitchen. A generously sized covered patio and a large lot allow for comfortable outdoor entertaining and provide a lovely and safe environment for kids and pets.

Call or text Herman Janssen at 626.487.2625 for a private tour.