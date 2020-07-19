1524 Marjorie Ave

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING... Location, location, location! Desirable home in the University Terrace community. It is surrounded by trees and a great place to live. This home has a nice floor plan, dual pane windows, spacious master bedroom and bathroom, with two nicely sized rooms. The kitchen has been updated to include, granite counters, travertine tile, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. The living room has a nice fireplace, laminate flooring, oversized two car detached garage. The community has beautiful, mature trees, a sparkling community pool and spa and walking distance to the Village, Claremont Colleges, shopping, and the Claremont Club. Call for pet policy; no smoking unit. Tenant pays all utilities; owner pays gardener.