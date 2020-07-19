All apartments in Claremont
1524 Marjorie Ave

1524 Marjorie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Marjorie Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
University Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
APPLICATION PENDING... Location, location, location! Desirable home in the University Terrace community. It is surrounded by trees and a great place to live. This home has a nice floor plan, dual pane windows, spacious master bedroom and bathroom, with two nicely sized rooms. The kitchen has been updated to include, granite counters, travertine tile, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. The living room has a nice fireplace, laminate flooring, oversized two car detached garage. The community has beautiful, mature trees, a sparkling community pool and spa and walking distance to the Village, Claremont Colleges, shopping, and the Claremont Club. Call for pet policy; no smoking unit. Tenant pays all utilities; owner pays gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Marjorie Ave have any available units?
1524 Marjorie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 1524 Marjorie Ave have?
Some of 1524 Marjorie Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Marjorie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Marjorie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Marjorie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Marjorie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Marjorie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Marjorie Ave offers parking.
Does 1524 Marjorie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Marjorie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Marjorie Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1524 Marjorie Ave has a pool.
Does 1524 Marjorie Ave have accessible units?
No, 1524 Marjorie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Marjorie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Marjorie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Marjorie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 Marjorie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
