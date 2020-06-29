All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 1445 Turning Bend Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
1445 Turning Bend Dr
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

1445 Turning Bend Dr

1445 Turningbend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1445 Turningbend Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
Sumner

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Application pending... Beautiful single-story home located on a quiet cu- de-sac, close to schools, shopping and near 10/210 freeways. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a wonderful floor plan with private guest quarters. The entry leads to a spacious living/dining room with newer paint throughout, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, built in book shelves and a fireplace for chilly winter nights. The kitchen features a five-burner gas stovetop, cabinets, pantry and a charming breakfast space. One side of the home has the master bedroom and 3/4 bath along with two additional bedrooms plus a full hall bath with tiled tub/shower. The other side of property has a family/sitting room, with an additional fireplace and beamed ceiling. It has an adjoining bedroom and 3/4 bath. There is a private entrance which is perfect for extended family/guest quarters. This home also has a newer roof and upgraded insulation. In addition, the home has dual pane doors and windows and some drought tolerant landscaping and fruit trees (paid gardener will maintain yards). Submit pet info., one pet (size and breed restrictions apply); owner makes final decision (NO CATS).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Turning Bend Dr have any available units?
1445 Turning Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 1445 Turning Bend Dr have?
Some of 1445 Turning Bend Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Turning Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Turning Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Turning Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 Turning Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1445 Turning Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Turning Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 1445 Turning Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Turning Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Turning Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 1445 Turning Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Turning Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 1445 Turning Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Turning Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Turning Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Turning Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1445 Turning Bend Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University