1445 Turning Bend Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Application pending... Beautiful single-story home located on a quiet cu- de-sac, close to schools, shopping and near 10/210 freeways. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a wonderful floor plan with private guest quarters. The entry leads to a spacious living/dining room with newer paint throughout, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, built in book shelves and a fireplace for chilly winter nights. The kitchen features a five-burner gas stovetop, cabinets, pantry and a charming breakfast space. One side of the home has the master bedroom and 3/4 bath along with two additional bedrooms plus a full hall bath with tiled tub/shower. The other side of property has a family/sitting room, with an additional fireplace and beamed ceiling. It has an adjoining bedroom and 3/4 bath. There is a private entrance which is perfect for extended family/guest quarters. This home also has a newer roof and upgraded insulation. In addition, the home has dual pane doors and windows and some drought tolerant landscaping and fruit trees (paid gardener will maintain yards). Submit pet info., one pet (size and breed restrictions apply); owner makes final decision (NO CATS).