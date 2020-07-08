Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 06/01/20 127 W 8th St - Property Id: 273803



Rarely listed Claremont Village property now available. One block from the Claremont Colleges. Very convenient location 5 minute walking to village shops and restaurants. Very convenient for professors, students, and staff that work at/attend the Claremont Colleges. Great lifestyle right in the center of everything. The house is 2700 sq ft, with 5 bedrooms. In addition, there is also a family room/den/office with door to outside. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms upstairs and one bathroom. Laundry room has washer/dryer hookup. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and storage space. Large living room. Dining room next to kitchen. Gazebo covering with lights in backyard, great for entertaining. Unfurnished. 2 assigned off-street parking spaces on large driveway. Use of large shed for 127 Residents. See lot delineation picture. Ask to schedule showing for walk-through video. Tenant responsible for utilities.

No Pets Allowed



