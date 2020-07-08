All apartments in Claremont
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

127 W 8th St

127 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

127 8th Street, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Colleges

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 06/01/20 127 W 8th St - Property Id: 273803

Rarely listed Claremont Village property now available. One block from the Claremont Colleges. Very convenient location 5 minute walking to village shops and restaurants. Very convenient for professors, students, and staff that work at/attend the Claremont Colleges. Great lifestyle right in the center of everything. The house is 2700 sq ft, with 5 bedrooms. In addition, there is also a family room/den/office with door to outside. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms upstairs and one bathroom. Laundry room has washer/dryer hookup. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and storage space. Large living room. Dining room next to kitchen. Gazebo covering with lights in backyard, great for entertaining. Unfurnished. 2 assigned off-street parking spaces on large driveway. Use of large shed for 127 Residents. See lot delineation picture. Ask to schedule showing for walk-through video. Tenant responsible for utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273803
Property Id 273803

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5758965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 W 8th St have any available units?
127 W 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 127 W 8th St have?
Some of 127 W 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
127 W 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 W 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 127 W 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 127 W 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 127 W 8th St offers parking.
Does 127 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 W 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 127 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 127 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 127 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 127 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 W 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 W 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 W 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.

