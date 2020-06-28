All apartments in Claremont
121 Cornell Avenue

121 Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

121 Cornell Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Tri-Level Townhouse in the Heart of Claremont Village | This attractive offering features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with one bedroom located on the first floor. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Along with a spacious kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, extended island, premium wood flooring, open dining and living rooms, the second floor features an open layout and a half-bathroom. The third floor hosts the laundry area, master bedroom and master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet, and a third bedroom and bathroom. The property also features high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, an attached 2 car garage, a community pool, and a high walkability score, which means quick access to the Claremont Packing House, Claremont Village, the Claremont Colleges, the Claremont Metrolink Station and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Cornell Avenue have any available units?
121 Cornell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 121 Cornell Avenue have?
Some of 121 Cornell Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 Cornell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 121 Cornell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 121 Cornell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 121 Cornell Avenue offers parking.
Does 121 Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Cornell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Cornell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 121 Cornell Avenue has a pool.
Does 121 Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Cornell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Cornell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Cornell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
