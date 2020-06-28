121 Cornell Avenue

Amenities
Tri-Level Townhouse in the Heart of Claremont Village | This attractive offering features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with one bedroom located on the first floor. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Along with a spacious kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, extended island, premium wood flooring, open dining and living rooms, the second floor features an open layout and a half-bathroom. The third floor hosts the laundry area, master bedroom and master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet, and a third bedroom and bathroom. The property also features high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, an attached 2 car garage, a community pool, and a high walkability score, which means quick access to the Claremont Packing House, Claremont Village, the Claremont Colleges, the Claremont Metrolink Station and more.