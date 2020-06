Amenities

Please contact Cory Wells for a showing today at 9092000136. This is a guest house only. Guest house is located above garage and consist of spacious living room with dinning area, Kitchen with breakfast bar, refrigerator and microwave. The bedroom is good size with walk in closet and bathroom. Enjoy use of the beautiful backyard and sparkling pool. There is also a storage room down stairs for your use. You will also be assigned a garage for your use as well.