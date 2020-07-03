All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8575 Founders Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8575 Founders Grove
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:18 PM

8575 Founders Grove

8575 Founders Grove St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8575 Founders Grove St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great two story home wonderful neighborhood - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME BY CLICKING ON THE REQUEST BUTTON

This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath 1610 sq. ft. home in a great neighborhood features:
* 2 car garage
* 3 large bedrooms
* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint
* Central A/C

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets allowed with restrictions

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (Cal BRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com
Phone: 909 296 5558 FOR QUICK RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME

TO APPLY:
http://adventmgmt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4072602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8575 Founders Grove have any available units?
8575 Founders Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8575 Founders Grove have?
Some of 8575 Founders Grove's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8575 Founders Grove currently offering any rent specials?
8575 Founders Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8575 Founders Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 8575 Founders Grove is pet friendly.
Does 8575 Founders Grove offer parking?
Yes, 8575 Founders Grove offers parking.
Does 8575 Founders Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8575 Founders Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8575 Founders Grove have a pool?
No, 8575 Founders Grove does not have a pool.
Does 8575 Founders Grove have accessible units?
No, 8575 Founders Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 8575 Founders Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 8575 Founders Grove does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside