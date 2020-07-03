8575 Founders Grove

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage internet access pet friendly

Great two story home wonderful neighborhood - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME BY CLICKING ON THE REQUEST BUTTON



This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath 1610 sq. ft. home in a great neighborhood features:

* 2 car garage

* 3 large bedrooms

* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint

* Central A/C



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet

No Smoking allowed in this property

Pets allowed with restrictions



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management (Cal BRE Lic #01448692)

Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham

Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com

Phone: 909 296 5558 FOR QUICK RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME



TO APPLY:

http://adventmgmt.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4072602)