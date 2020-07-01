All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8342 Pine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8342 Pine Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

8342 Pine Ave

8342 Pine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8342 Pine Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dairy house (sits on property used as a working dairy) Older home but in good condition, 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room, large kitchen and dining room. Laundry hook ups in garage Central air and stove included. Large open yard (not fenced) 1 car attached garage, water is paid (well water), gardener is included. 1 small dog ok under 15lbs with extra deposit and extra $50 extra rent per month. DRE01038838

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8342 Pine Ave have any available units?
8342 Pine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8342 Pine Ave have?
Some of 8342 Pine Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8342 Pine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8342 Pine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8342 Pine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8342 Pine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8342 Pine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8342 Pine Ave offers parking.
Does 8342 Pine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8342 Pine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8342 Pine Ave have a pool?
No, 8342 Pine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8342 Pine Ave have accessible units?
No, 8342 Pine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8342 Pine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8342 Pine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside