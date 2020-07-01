8342 Pine Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Dairy house (sits on property used as a working dairy) Older home but in good condition, 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room, large kitchen and dining room. Laundry hook ups in garage Central air and stove included. Large open yard (not fenced) 1 car attached garage, water is paid (well water), gardener is included. 1 small dog ok under 15lbs with extra deposit and extra $50 extra rent per month. DRE01038838



Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying