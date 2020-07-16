Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
3651 Garden Court
3651 Garden Court
3651 Garden Court
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3651 Garden Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact Andrew Martinez at 714-742-6588 or andrew@vantagestrong.com to schedule a private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3651 Garden Court have any available units?
3651 Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chino Hills, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Hills Rent Report
.
Is 3651 Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 3651 Garden Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chino Hills
.
Does 3651 Garden Court offer parking?
Yes, 3651 Garden Court offers parking.
Does 3651 Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 Garden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Garden Court have a pool?
No, 3651 Garden Court does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 3651 Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 Garden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3651 Garden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3651 Garden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
