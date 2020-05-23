20135 Rhoda Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cerritos Home - Photos, Info, and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Dont miss out on this extremely large 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with bonus room! This spacious home is located on a cul-de-sac and features 2553 sqft of living space including a separate formal living room, dining room, and beautiful kitchen with upgraded granite countertops and large island. The kitchen opens up to the family room which includes a wet bar and a cozy brick fireplace perfect for cold winters. This home is light and bright with neutral color paint, rich wood laminate flooring, and tile and plush carpet floors. All bedrooms, including the large master suite and bonus/game room with wet bar are located upstairs. The home also features an extra large 3-car garage with laundry. Close to schools, shopping, and the City of Cerritos Sports Complex with soccer field, playground, and community pool. Ready for move-in!



No Pets Allowed



