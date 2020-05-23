All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

20135 Rhoda Circle

20135 Rhoda Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20135 Rhoda Circle, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cerritos Home - Photos, Info, and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Dont miss out on this extremely large 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with bonus room! This spacious home is located on a cul-de-sac and features 2553 sqft of living space including a separate formal living room, dining room, and beautiful kitchen with upgraded granite countertops and large island. The kitchen opens up to the family room which includes a wet bar and a cozy brick fireplace perfect for cold winters. This home is light and bright with neutral color paint, rich wood laminate flooring, and tile and plush carpet floors. All bedrooms, including the large master suite and bonus/game room with wet bar are located upstairs. The home also features an extra large 3-car garage with laundry. Close to schools, shopping, and the City of Cerritos Sports Complex with soccer field, playground, and community pool. Ready for move-in!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20135 Rhoda Circle have any available units?
20135 Rhoda Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 20135 Rhoda Circle have?
Some of 20135 Rhoda Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20135 Rhoda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20135 Rhoda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20135 Rhoda Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20135 Rhoda Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 20135 Rhoda Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20135 Rhoda Circle offers parking.
Does 20135 Rhoda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20135 Rhoda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20135 Rhoda Circle have a pool?
Yes, 20135 Rhoda Circle has a pool.
Does 20135 Rhoda Circle have accessible units?
No, 20135 Rhoda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20135 Rhoda Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20135 Rhoda Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20135 Rhoda Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20135 Rhoda Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
