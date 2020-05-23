All apartments in Cerritos
Cerritos, CA
19107 Owen Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19107 Owen Way

19107 Owen Way · No Longer Available
Location

19107 Owen Way, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to move in newly remodeled 3 bed room 2 baths in a quiet location in Cerritos****open floor plan with brand new flooring ***Private court yard in the front ***Brand new paint ***Brand new recess light through out the home ****Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top, cabinets, dishwasher*****Sun room in the back ***Artificial grass int he back with fully grown Sweet orange tree and Lemon Tree *** This home feeds to the Prestigious ABC school district ****Close to shopping ***Easy freeway access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19107 Owen Way have any available units?
19107 Owen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 19107 Owen Way currently offering any rent specials?
19107 Owen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19107 Owen Way pet-friendly?
No, 19107 Owen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 19107 Owen Way offer parking?
No, 19107 Owen Way does not offer parking.
Does 19107 Owen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19107 Owen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19107 Owen Way have a pool?
No, 19107 Owen Way does not have a pool.
Does 19107 Owen Way have accessible units?
No, 19107 Owen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19107 Owen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19107 Owen Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19107 Owen Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19107 Owen Way does not have units with air conditioning.
