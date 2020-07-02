18711 Del Rio Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cde1b9a03e ----

This gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath located in a highly sought after Cerritos neighborhood is an absolute must see! Upon entry is the spacious living room that features a one switch light up fireplace, wood laminate flooring, crown molding and a sliding door leading to a private balcony. The dinning area is located right off of the living room and kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, ample cabinet and counter space and a large walk in pantry! Both large bedrooms come with ample closet space while the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Home comes with central heating and AC, shared garage, washer and dryer hookup and extra storage space!



Dont let this gem get away! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.



*Water & Trash included

*Central heating and AC

*Private Balcony

*Shared garage with 1 car parking inside driveway & private washer/dryer hookups

*Located in a cul de sac

*End Unit