Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

18711 Del Rio Place

Location

18711 Del Rio Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cde1b9a03e ----
This gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath located in a highly sought after Cerritos neighborhood is an absolute must see! Upon entry is the spacious living room that features a one switch light up fireplace, wood laminate flooring, crown molding and a sliding door leading to a private balcony. The dinning area is located right off of the living room and kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, ample cabinet and counter space and a large walk in pantry! Both large bedrooms come with ample closet space while the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Home comes with central heating and AC, shared garage, washer and dryer hookup and extra storage space!

Dont let this gem get away! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.

*Water & Trash included
*Central heating and AC
*Private Balcony
*Shared garage with 1 car parking inside driveway & private washer/dryer hookups
*Located in a cul de sac
*End Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

