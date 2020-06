18015 Laurelbrook Place

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***EXCELLENT LOCATION!!!*** MOVE IN READY!!! BEAUTIFUL CERRITOS HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATH, ONE STORY HOUSE IN THE BEST ABC SCHOOL DISTRICT, CERRITOS ELEMENTARY, CARMENITA JR, AND CERRITOS HIGH/ ELIGIBLE TO WHITNEY HIGH!!! CUL-DE-SAC STREET, GREAT CURB APPEALS, FRESH NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE, CENTRAL AIR & HEAT, SCRAPPED CEILINGS, BRAND NEW WOOD LAMINTED FLOOR THRU-OUT, VAULTED CEILING IN THE LARGE LIVING ROOM, ALL BEDROOMS HAS CEILING FAN & LIGHTS, REMODELED BATHROOMS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH EXTRA CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN! BEAUTIFUL COURT-YARD AND BACK- YARD! THIS WILL NOT LAST! DON'T MISS IT!!!