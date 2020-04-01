17725 Alexander Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Welcome to Alexander Place, a newly renovated single story home in beautiful Cerritos. Set amongst mature trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, the home has been recently renovated and is ready for new tenants. Enter through the private gated courtyard and take note of the wood laminate floors in hall, family and dining rooms. Just off the dining room is the kitchen which features tile floor, fresh paint and room for laundry. Three bedrooms are just down the hall and feature two tone paint. The hall bath is completely remodeled with a tub/shower combo, vanity and toilet. The master suite overlooks the front patio, has a generous walk in closet and ensuite with remodeled tile stand up shower. The backyard has fruit trees, grass space and a covered patio section. The home also features dual pane vinyl windows throughout and newer central air conditioning. Schools are the BEST, all scoring 9 or 10 on Great Schools. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, convenient to freeways! This home is for lease only, no sale considered.