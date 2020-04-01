All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17725 Alexander Place

17725 Alexander Place · No Longer Available
Location

17725 Alexander Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Welcome to Alexander Place, a newly renovated single story home in beautiful Cerritos. Set amongst mature trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, the home has been recently renovated and is ready for new tenants. Enter through the private gated courtyard and take note of the wood laminate floors in hall, family and dining rooms. Just off the dining room is the kitchen which features tile floor, fresh paint and room for laundry. Three bedrooms are just down the hall and feature two tone paint. The hall bath is completely remodeled with a tub/shower combo, vanity and toilet. The master suite overlooks the front patio, has a generous walk in closet and ensuite with remodeled tile stand up shower. The backyard has fruit trees, grass space and a covered patio section. The home also features dual pane vinyl windows throughout and newer central air conditioning. Schools are the BEST, all scoring 9 or 10 on Great Schools. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, convenient to freeways! This home is for lease only, no sale considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17725 Alexander Place have any available units?
17725 Alexander Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 17725 Alexander Place have?
Some of 17725 Alexander Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17725 Alexander Place currently offering any rent specials?
17725 Alexander Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17725 Alexander Place pet-friendly?
No, 17725 Alexander Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 17725 Alexander Place offer parking?
No, 17725 Alexander Place does not offer parking.
Does 17725 Alexander Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17725 Alexander Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17725 Alexander Place have a pool?
No, 17725 Alexander Place does not have a pool.
Does 17725 Alexander Place have accessible units?
No, 17725 Alexander Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17725 Alexander Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17725 Alexander Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17725 Alexander Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17725 Alexander Place has units with air conditioning.
