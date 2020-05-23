16803 Chaparral Avenue

Amenities

Most Popular 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms Floor Plan With 2 CAR GARAGE DIRECT ACCESS to this Remodeled Home Sweet Home. New Superb Quality Flooring Throughout With Water-Proof Laminated Wood Floors on 1st Floor, And Berber Carpet Floor on Stairs & Upstairs. New Painting Throughout the Whole House & Garage. New Double Pane Windows & Sliding Door To Be Installed Soon. Central Air & Heating System, Bright & Airy! This Home has Two Automatic Garage Door Openers & Remotes. Newer Kitchen Granite Counter Tops. Big Size Patio off the Dining Area, Extra Storage Closet Inside the Patio. This 2 Story Condominium is within the Most Desirable Cerritos Villas Community. Landlord Pays for the HOA Monthly Fees For You to Enjoy FREE: Water, Hot Water, Trash Pick Up, and Amenities of HOA Pools, Spas, Sports Court, Play Ground, Green Belts, and the Clubhouse. It's Within Award Winning ABC School District, And Next to ABC Adult School. Great Location to 91 & 605 Freeway, Parks, Cerritos Library, Shopping Center, Restaurants, and Much More....