16803 Chaparral Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:24 PM

16803 Chaparral Avenue

16803 Chaparral Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16803 Chaparral Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Most Popular 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms Floor Plan With 2 CAR GARAGE DIRECT ACCESS to this Remodeled Home Sweet Home. New Superb Quality Flooring Throughout With Water-Proof Laminated Wood Floors on 1st Floor, And Berber Carpet Floor on Stairs & Upstairs. New Painting Throughout the Whole House & Garage. New Double Pane Windows & Sliding Door To Be Installed Soon. Central Air & Heating System, Bright & Airy! This Home has Two Automatic Garage Door Openers & Remotes. Newer Kitchen Granite Counter Tops. Big Size Patio off the Dining Area, Extra Storage Closet Inside the Patio. This 2 Story Condominium is within the Most Desirable Cerritos Villas Community. Landlord Pays for the HOA Monthly Fees For You to Enjoy FREE: Water, Hot Water, Trash Pick Up, and Amenities of HOA Pools, Spas, Sports Court, Play Ground, Green Belts, and the Clubhouse. It's Within Award Winning ABC School District, And Next to ABC Adult School. Great Location to 91 & 605 Freeway, Parks, Cerritos Library, Shopping Center, Restaurants, and Much More....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16803 Chaparral Avenue have any available units?
16803 Chaparral Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 16803 Chaparral Avenue have?
Some of 16803 Chaparral Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16803 Chaparral Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16803 Chaparral Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16803 Chaparral Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16803 Chaparral Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 16803 Chaparral Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16803 Chaparral Avenue offers parking.
Does 16803 Chaparral Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16803 Chaparral Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16803 Chaparral Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16803 Chaparral Avenue has a pool.
Does 16803 Chaparral Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16803 Chaparral Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16803 Chaparral Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16803 Chaparral Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16803 Chaparral Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16803 Chaparral Avenue has units with air conditioning.
