16318 Still Knoll Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

Every things are newly upgraded about two years ago. kitchen cabinet with newer granite counter top. Appliances with newer cook top, oven, dish washer, and hood. Newer wood floors through out the house. Bathrooms with newer tub, tile, mirrows, and lightings. Marble fire place in family room. Recessed lightings in kitchen and dining area. Closets in all bed rooms. Fruit trees are included persimon, cherry moya, guava, and more. You must come and check to belive. House located on the cul-de-sac with tennis court next. House located close to all free ways and shopping centers. House belongs to the famouse ABC school district. No Pet! No Pet! This location belongs to Ghar High School, Ross Jr High School, and Juarez Elementary School. Whittney High School is available by passing the entrance exam.This is drive by only until the tenant cooperate showing. Trying to get the open house schedule asap. Tenant is scheduled to move out by 6/30/2019. please call Thomas at 562-274-3530 for showing appointment.