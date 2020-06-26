All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

16318 Still Knoll Lane

16318 Still Knoll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16318 Still Knoll Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Every things are newly upgraded about two years ago. kitchen cabinet with newer granite counter top. Appliances with newer cook top, oven, dish washer, and hood. Newer wood floors through out the house. Bathrooms with newer tub, tile, mirrows, and lightings. Marble fire place in family room. Recessed lightings in kitchen and dining area. Closets in all bed rooms. Fruit trees are included persimon, cherry moya, guava, and more. You must come and check to belive. House located on the cul-de-sac with tennis court next. House located close to all free ways and shopping centers. House belongs to the famouse ABC school district. No Pet! No Pet! This location belongs to Ghar High School, Ross Jr High School, and Juarez Elementary School. Whittney High School is available by passing the entrance exam.This is drive by only until the tenant cooperate showing. Trying to get the open house schedule asap. Tenant is scheduled to move out by 6/30/2019. please call Thomas at 562-274-3530 for showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16318 Still Knoll Lane have any available units?
16318 Still Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 16318 Still Knoll Lane have?
Some of 16318 Still Knoll Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16318 Still Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16318 Still Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16318 Still Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16318 Still Knoll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 16318 Still Knoll Lane offer parking?
No, 16318 Still Knoll Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16318 Still Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16318 Still Knoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16318 Still Knoll Lane have a pool?
No, 16318 Still Knoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16318 Still Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 16318 Still Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16318 Still Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16318 Still Knoll Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16318 Still Knoll Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16318 Still Knoll Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
