13162 Rose Street

Beautifully remodeled cotemporary single story home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, high ceiling, laminated flooring in all 3 bedrooms (Two have brand new floors), mirrored closet doors. Master bedroom has attach bath with shower. Updated bathroom Kitchen with granite counter tops, modern light fixtures, gas stove, wine cooler and dishwasher. Tile flooring Quiet neighborhood with excellent schools. Award winning ABC School Distt. Carmenita Middle School, Cerritos High School and Whitney High School. Easy access to 91, 605 & 5 Freeways. Close to Cerritos Town Center and Cerritos Library and parks in the area.