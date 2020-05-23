All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 13162 Rose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
13162 Rose Street
Last updated April 13 2020 at 1:07 AM

13162 Rose Street

13162 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13162 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled cotemporary single story home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, high ceiling, laminated flooring in all 3 bedrooms (Two have brand new floors), mirrored closet doors. Master bedroom has attach bath with shower. Updated bathroom Kitchen with granite counter tops, modern light fixtures, gas stove, wine cooler and dishwasher. Tile flooring Quiet neighborhood with excellent schools. Award winning ABC School Distt. Carmenita Middle School, Cerritos High School and Whitney High School. Easy access to 91, 605 & 5 Freeways. Close to Cerritos Town Center and Cerritos Library and parks in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13162 Rose Street have any available units?
13162 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13162 Rose Street have?
Some of 13162 Rose Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13162 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
13162 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13162 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 13162 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13162 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 13162 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 13162 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13162 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13162 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 13162 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 13162 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 13162 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13162 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13162 Rose Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13162 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13162 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine