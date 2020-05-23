4 bedroom 1.75 single family home one story home in Cerritos. Walking distance to highly rated Leal Elementary school and Cerritos High school . Wood flooring . Remodeled Kitchen and bathroom. Located in quiet culdesac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13135 Essex Drive have any available units?
13135 Essex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 13135 Essex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13135 Essex Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.