13135 Essex Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13135 Essex Drive

13135 Essex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13135 Essex Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bedroom 1.75 single family home one story home in Cerritos. Walking distance to highly rated Leal Elementary school and Cerritos High school . Wood flooring . Remodeled Kitchen and bathroom. Located in quiet culdesac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13135 Essex Drive have any available units?
13135 Essex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 13135 Essex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13135 Essex Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13135 Essex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13135 Essex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13135 Essex Drive offer parking?
No, 13135 Essex Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13135 Essex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13135 Essex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13135 Essex Drive have a pool?
No, 13135 Essex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13135 Essex Drive have accessible units?
No, 13135 Essex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13135 Essex Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13135 Essex Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13135 Essex Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13135 Essex Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
