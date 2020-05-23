Amenities
13135 Destino Place
Cerritos, CA 90703
$3,295 monthly, $3,295 security deposit., $500 pet deposit
Great area of Cerritos! Excellent schools. There are 2 bedrooms down stairs with a large restroom, no steps. Two bedroom upstairs, with a beautiful bathroom with modern fixtures. Central Air Conditioning. Great condition. Pets ok.
Mature pine trees line the street with a cul-de-sac at the end of the street. No through traffic. The shade on the street is amazing.
