13135 Destino Place
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

13135 Destino Place

Location

13135 Destino Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House for Rent in Cerritos - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House for Rent in Cerritos

13135 Destino Place
Cerritos, CA 90703

$3,295 monthly, $3,295 security deposit., $500 pet deposit

Great area of Cerritos! Excellent schools. There are 2 bedrooms down stairs with a large restroom, no steps. Two bedroom upstairs, with a beautiful bathroom with modern fixtures. Central Air Conditioning. Great condition. Pets ok.

Mature pine trees line the street with a cul-de-sac at the end of the street. No through traffic. The shade on the street is amazing.

(RLNE4310775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13135 Destino Place have any available units?
13135 Destino Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 13135 Destino Place currently offering any rent specials?
13135 Destino Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13135 Destino Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13135 Destino Place is pet friendly.
Does 13135 Destino Place offer parking?
Yes, 13135 Destino Place offers parking.
Does 13135 Destino Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13135 Destino Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13135 Destino Place have a pool?
No, 13135 Destino Place does not have a pool.
Does 13135 Destino Place have accessible units?
No, 13135 Destino Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13135 Destino Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13135 Destino Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13135 Destino Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13135 Destino Place has units with air conditioning.
