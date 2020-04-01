All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 13025 Semora Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
13025 Semora Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

13025 Semora Drive

13025 Semora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13025 Semora Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
Beautiful, Spacious 2,800 square foot house located at corner on Cul De Sac Street.
Laminated wood floor thru out the house (Upstairs have brand new laminate floor and fresh paint)
Large Bright Family Room with Fireplace and Corian Bar counter, Dry Bar, several Ceiling fans can accommodate family gathering.
2nd Family room has pool table to enjoy the game of Billiards.
ABC School district - Cerritos/ Whiney High school, Carmenita Middle school and Stower elementary school.
Conveniently located to shopping and Freeway Access.
*** Please call Boon at (562) 412-7817 for appointment to see. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13025 Semora Drive have any available units?
13025 Semora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13025 Semora Drive have?
Some of 13025 Semora Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13025 Semora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13025 Semora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 Semora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13025 Semora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13025 Semora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13025 Semora Drive offers parking.
Does 13025 Semora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13025 Semora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 Semora Drive have a pool?
No, 13025 Semora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13025 Semora Drive have accessible units?
No, 13025 Semora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 Semora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13025 Semora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13025 Semora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13025 Semora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine