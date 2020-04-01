13025 Semora Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool table

Beautiful, Spacious 2,800 square foot house located at corner on Cul De Sac Street.

Laminated wood floor thru out the house (Upstairs have brand new laminate floor and fresh paint)

Large Bright Family Room with Fireplace and Corian Bar counter, Dry Bar, several Ceiling fans can accommodate family gathering.

2nd Family room has pool table to enjoy the game of Billiards.

ABC School district - Cerritos/ Whiney High school, Carmenita Middle school and Stower elementary school.

Conveniently located to shopping and Freeway Access.

*** Please call Boon at (562) 412-7817 for appointment to see. ***