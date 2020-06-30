12920 Hedda St.

Amenities

Stunning Family Home in a Desirable Neighborhood! - Property Id: 169586



Gorgeous 3BR, 2BA home in the most sought after area in Cerritos! Home features a fireplace @ living room laminated floors, spacious backyard with covered patio & mature orange tree and much more. Centrally located; within walking distance to best schools such as Leal Elementary School & Cerritos High School. Short distance away to Cerritos towncenter, heritage park, Cerritos police station, library, shopping & dining.



Minimum credit score of 680+ & no prior evictions required. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED.



If you are interested, you may come in person to see this home. To view this property, you may drop by on any of our open house schedules below:



November 14, Thursday, between 2-4pm

November 15, Friday, between 2-4pm

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169586p

