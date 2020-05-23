All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

12449 Dawn Lane

12449 Dawn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12449 Dawn Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome Home to this incredible condo in the Cerritos Villas! This two-story condo has been beautifully remodeled with a custom kitchen, granite counter tops and backsplash, white shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances and sink, remodeled bathrooms; upstairs bath has a beautiful walk in shower, wood-grain porcelain tile flooring, and newer carpeting, recessed lighting, central heat and air, good size bedrooms, built-in entertainment center in the living room, new vinyl windows and sliding glass door that opens out to a quaint private yard, and there is an attached 2 car garage! In addition, the secured laundry room is just around the corner from the unit. The Cerritos Villas is a great community that has 3 pools, a spa, and a clubhouse. Easy access to the freeways, and a very short commute to shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. This will rent FAST, so don't miss the opportunity to call this "Home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12449 Dawn Lane have any available units?
12449 Dawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12449 Dawn Lane have?
Some of 12449 Dawn Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12449 Dawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12449 Dawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12449 Dawn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12449 Dawn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12449 Dawn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12449 Dawn Lane offers parking.
Does 12449 Dawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12449 Dawn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12449 Dawn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12449 Dawn Lane has a pool.
Does 12449 Dawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 12449 Dawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12449 Dawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12449 Dawn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12449 Dawn Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12449 Dawn Lane has units with air conditioning.

