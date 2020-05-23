12449 Dawn Lane

Amenities

Welcome Home to this incredible condo in the Cerritos Villas! This two-story condo has been beautifully remodeled with a custom kitchen, granite counter tops and backsplash, white shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances and sink, remodeled bathrooms; upstairs bath has a beautiful walk in shower, wood-grain porcelain tile flooring, and newer carpeting, recessed lighting, central heat and air, good size bedrooms, built-in entertainment center in the living room, new vinyl windows and sliding glass door that opens out to a quaint private yard, and there is an attached 2 car garage! In addition, the secured laundry room is just around the corner from the unit. The Cerritos Villas is a great community that has 3 pools, a spa, and a clubhouse. Easy access to the freeways, and a very short commute to shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. This will rent FAST, so don't miss the opportunity to call this "Home."