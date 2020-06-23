11212 Bos Street

Amenities
EMAIL to SHOWINGS ** MOVE IN READY* 4bed/2bath 2 story home in Cerritos! - ******Showing House Tuesday April 23rd from 5pm - 530pm *******
must submit applications on line to www.LRSRealtyandManagement.com
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home in Cerritos. (2 master bedrooms and 2 smaller bedrooms)
Great FLOORPLAN!!
Located on Bos Street. Freeway Close and schools, shopping and so much more!
Move in ready NOW
Fully remodeled kitchen
All new windows
All new window treatments
2 car garage with washer/dryer included
Master bedroom and additional bedroom downstairs and a full bathroom
Additional Master Bedroom and additional bedroom and full bath upstairs
Backyard with fruit trees!
Pets considered *depending on size, age & breed* some restrictions apply and only up to 2 pets on approval only
Rent $3295.00
Security Deposit - $3295
PETS UPON APPROVAL
Long term lease available
$42 application fee per applicant
LRS is an equal housing provider and LRS follows all fair housing guidelines
