11212 Bos Street

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

EMAIL to SHOWINGS ** MOVE IN READY* 4bed/2bath 2 story home in Cerritos! - ******Showing House Tuesday April 23rd from 5pm - 530pm *******



must submit applications on line to www.LRSRealtyandManagement.com



Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home in Cerritos. (2 master bedrooms and 2 smaller bedrooms)

Great FLOORPLAN!!

Located on Bos Street. Freeway Close and schools, shopping and so much more!

Move in ready NOW



Fully remodeled kitchen

All new windows

All new window treatments

2 car garage with washer/dryer included

Master bedroom and additional bedroom downstairs and a full bathroom

Additional Master Bedroom and additional bedroom and full bath upstairs



GREAT FLOORPLAN

Backyard with fruit trees!



Pets considered *depending on size, age & breed* some restrictions apply and only up to 2 pets on approval only



Rent $3295.00

Security Deposit - $3295

PETS UPON APPROVAL

Move in READY

Long term lease available



All applications can be submitted on line at ww.LRSRealtyandManagement.com

$42 application fee per applicant

LRS is an equal housing provider and LRS follows all fair housing guidelines



