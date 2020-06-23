All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

11212 Bos Street

11212 Bos Street · No Longer Available
Location

11212 Bos Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
EMAIL to SHOWINGS ** MOVE IN READY* 4bed/2bath 2 story home in Cerritos! - ******Showing House Tuesday April 23rd from 5pm - 530pm *******

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home in Cerritos. (2 master bedrooms and 2 smaller bedrooms)
Great FLOORPLAN!!
Located on Bos Street. Freeway Close and schools, shopping and so much more!
Move in ready NOW

Fully remodeled kitchen
All new windows
All new window treatments
2 car garage with washer/dryer included
Master bedroom and additional bedroom downstairs and a full bathroom
Additional Master Bedroom and additional bedroom and full bath upstairs

GREAT FLOORPLAN
Backyard with fruit trees!

Pets considered *depending on size, age & breed* some restrictions apply and only up to 2 pets on approval only

Rent $3295.00
Security Deposit - $3295
PETS UPON APPROVAL
Move in READY
Long term lease available

All applications can be submitted on line at ww.LRSRealtyandManagement.com
$42 application fee per applicant
LRS is an equal housing provider and LRS follows all fair housing guidelines

(RLNE4706116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

