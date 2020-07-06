All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

10721 DROXFORD

10721 Droxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

10721 Droxford Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
total upgrade kitchen and bathrooms & new laminate floor, one story home no one is above youGorgeously remodeled 1163 square-foot 3 bedroom 2 bathroom front unit townhome - This home is located conveniently in a beautiful neighborhood in Cerritos near shopping centers, pharmacy, restaurants, major freeways, and Cerritos Mall - The entire house has gone through an extensive makeover recently - The whole house has vinyl wood floor and new designer vanities in the bathrooms - Master bathroom has a newly remodeled tiled shower floor and tiles on the walls reaching up to the ceiling - The second bathroom has a bath and was remodeled a year ago - It has tiles on the walls and the floor as well - kitchen has granite countertops, backsplash and extra large maple cabinets - laundry is inside the detached garage - street parking is also available - living room and kitchen have recessed lights - a decent sized private fenced patio is on one side of the house and a large grassy yard at the front of the house maintained by the association - has heating and wall unit air conditioning and large windows and closets - - The rent includes water and trash - selective dogs are okay with a pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 DROXFORD have any available units?
10721 DROXFORD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 10721 DROXFORD have?
Some of 10721 DROXFORD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 DROXFORD currently offering any rent specials?
10721 DROXFORD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 DROXFORD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10721 DROXFORD is pet friendly.
Does 10721 DROXFORD offer parking?
Yes, 10721 DROXFORD offers parking.
Does 10721 DROXFORD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 DROXFORD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 DROXFORD have a pool?
No, 10721 DROXFORD does not have a pool.
Does 10721 DROXFORD have accessible units?
No, 10721 DROXFORD does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 DROXFORD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10721 DROXFORD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10721 DROXFORD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10721 DROXFORD has units with air conditioning.

