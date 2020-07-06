10721 DROXFORD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

total upgrade kitchen and bathrooms & new laminate floor, one story home no one is above youGorgeously remodeled 1163 square-foot 3 bedroom 2 bathroom front unit townhome - This home is located conveniently in a beautiful neighborhood in Cerritos near shopping centers, pharmacy, restaurants, major freeways, and Cerritos Mall - The entire house has gone through an extensive makeover recently - The whole house has vinyl wood floor and new designer vanities in the bathrooms - Master bathroom has a newly remodeled tiled shower floor and tiles on the walls reaching up to the ceiling - The second bathroom has a bath and was remodeled a year ago - It has tiles on the walls and the floor as well - kitchen has granite countertops, backsplash and extra large maple cabinets - laundry is inside the detached garage - street parking is also available - living room and kitchen have recessed lights - a decent sized private fenced patio is on one side of the house and a large grassy yard at the front of the house maintained by the association - has heating and wall unit air conditioning and large windows and closets - - The rent includes water and trash - selective dogs are okay with a pet deposit.