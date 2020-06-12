/
3 bedroom apartments
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30620 Pauline Avenue
30620 Pauline Avenue, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Remodeled Pool Home in Cat City! - Resort style backyard is the perfect place to spend our hot summers! Welcome to this splendid remodeled home offered as a long term rental.
1 Unit Available
28431 Avenida Duquesa
28431 Avenida Duquesa, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1498 sqft
3 Bedroom Pool Home in Panorama Park - This is the one you've been waiting for. This 3 Bedroom home is located in the desirable Panoroma Park in Cathedral City. This home features a spectacular private backyard with a large resort style pool and spa.
Palm Springs Highlands East
1 Unit Available
30950 Avenida Del Yermo
30950 Avenida Del Yermo, Cathedral City, CA
Rare Opportunity 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath plus Pool and Spa home, located close to Panorama Park area of Cathedral City. This estate sits on an oversized 8276 sq foot lot.
1 Unit Available
29488 W Laguna Drive
29488 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 Unit Available
67385 Zuni Court
67385 Zuni Ct, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2101 sqft
Dramatic modern open concept home with amazing pool and spa. Available for 30 day seasonal and/or 1 week minimum STVR Permit #016502 6 Persons. Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 Unit Available
29495 E Trancas Drive
29495 East Trancas Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1841 sqft
Stunning 3 BR pool/spa villa with golf course and mountain views. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68563 Paseo Real
68563 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1505 sqft
Cozy Townhome condo is the perfect place to call your winter home! Located inside the gates of Cathedral Canyon Country Club, this condo features a homey vibe.
1 Unit Available
67375 Garbino Road
67375 Garbino Road, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1801 sqft
Very nice home with vaulted ceilings, private front courtyard, 3 car garage, RV parking, mountain views, tile floors in living areas, privacy and more. Fresh paint, carpet, brand new windows, upcoming landscape overhaul - this home is very nice!
1 Unit Available
68298 Terrace Road
68298 Terrace Road, Cathedral City, CA
Welcome to Harmony Cove Mountain View Oasis This beautiful desert retreat is offered furnished as shown, or unfurnished with a longer term lease.
Sunair
1 Unit Available
68420 RD ENCINITAS
68420 D Street, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1376 sqft
68420 RD ENCINITAS
1 Unit Available
27205 AVENIDA QUINTANA
27205 Avenida Quintana, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1766 sqft
27205 AVENIDA QUINTANA
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
31270 AVENIDA MARAVILLA
31270 Avenida Maravilla, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
31270 AVENIDA MARAVILLA
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30155 Avenida Los Ninos
30155 Avenida Los Ninos, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1608 sqft
Fully furnished & completely remodeled home with pool & spa. Light & bright with 2 skylights, high ceilings, recessed lighting, Central AC & heating. Laminate & tile flooring throughout the house.
1 Unit Available
530 Via Assisi
530 Via Assisi, Cathedral City, CA
This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
92 Via San Marco
92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2803 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living
Morningside Country Club
1 Unit Available
59 Mayfair Drive
59 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3597 sqft
Morningside C. C.This home has double golf course view and lovely view of mountains. There are 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths. Master has his and hers private baths. Gourmet kitchen with island and morning room.
Demuth Park West
1 Unit Available
3861 E Camino San Miguel
3861 E Camino San Miguel, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard.
Legacy
1 Unit Available
253 Loch Lomond Road
253 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2452 sqft
SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
195 Via San Lucia
195 Via San Lucia, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1971 sqft
FOR LEASE. Huge green belts and elegant fountain at the roundabout greet you after entering this secure electronic gate guarded community. Tuscany is truly a desirable 'Gem in the Desert' landscape.
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
54 Via Bella
54 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
Leased 1/17 - 4/17/2020. Recently Remodeled. Gorgeous Serano plan with stunning lake, fairway and mountain views. Located on the 8th green of the highly regarded Gary Player course.
Legacy
1 Unit Available
277 Loch Lomond Road
277 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
Welcome to your gorgeous Mediterranean fully furnished desert home in desirable Mission Hills Country Club with ultra stylish carefully thought out designer details & elegant high end finishes.
Legacy
1 Unit Available
104 Loch Lomond Road
104 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3662 sqft
Summertime rate advertised. Relax & Treat Yourself... The Ultimate Opportunity To Have An Exclusive Vacation Villa Overlooking Lake, Green, Fairway & Mountain Views at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage! Available now! Oppulent 3 BD/3.
1 Unit Available
4650 Kellogg Way
4650 Kellogg Way, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2915 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bedroom Escena Pool home available for the season! This contemporary home is located on a corner lot offering a vast private backyard with wrap around views.
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
21 Via Bella
21 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2331 sqft
Beautiful, turn-key furnished home in the gated community of Mira Vista at Mission Hills. This former model home sits on one of the most premier lots, taking advantage of million door views from both inside and out.
