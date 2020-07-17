67760 Rio Vista Drive

Amenities

- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280.



Single story home offers great fit and finish with fresh paint and neutral tile flooring. The living room is open and bright with a fireplace, media niche, and convenient access to the backyard. The kitchen features a wonderful layout with a pantry, plenty of cabinet space and storage, as well as breakfast bar seating and matching appliances: refrigerator, microwave, oven, and dishwasher! The backyard is very large with beautiful, water conserving landscaping and stunning mountain views. A great location in a lovely neighborhood with lots community amenities!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



No Pets Allowed



