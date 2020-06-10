31200 Landau Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet. Two patios, one off of living room area and a wraparound patio off of the bedrooms. Patios off of master bedroom & living room have astonishing Western mountain views. Also storage shed on the patio to put pool toys or other belongings, with brand new upgraded decking. Cathedral Springs is a gated community located minutes from Palm Springs Int'l, Shopping, Restaurants and has easy Freeway Access with low monthly HOA include Earthquake Insurance, use of All 4 Community Pools & Spas, 2 Lighted Tennis Courts, Remodeled Fitness Room, Park-like Grounds & Clubhouse w/On-site management