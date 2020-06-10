All apartments in Cathedral City
Find more places like 31200 Landau Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cathedral City, CA
/
31200 Landau Boulevard
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:26 PM

31200 Landau Boulevard

31200 Landau Boulevard · (760) 413-7080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cathedral City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

31200 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet. Two patios, one off of living room area and a wraparound patio off of the bedrooms. Patios off of master bedroom & living room have astonishing Western mountain views. Also storage shed on the patio to put pool toys or other belongings, with brand new upgraded decking. Cathedral Springs is a gated community located minutes from Palm Springs Int'l, Shopping, Restaurants and has easy Freeway Access with low monthly HOA include Earthquake Insurance, use of All 4 Community Pools & Spas, 2 Lighted Tennis Courts, Remodeled Fitness Room, Park-like Grounds & Clubhouse w/On-site management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31200 Landau Boulevard have any available units?
31200 Landau Boulevard has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31200 Landau Boulevard have?
Some of 31200 Landau Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31200 Landau Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
31200 Landau Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31200 Landau Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 31200 Landau Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cathedral City.
Does 31200 Landau Boulevard offer parking?
No, 31200 Landau Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 31200 Landau Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31200 Landau Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31200 Landau Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 31200 Landau Boulevard has a pool.
Does 31200 Landau Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 31200 Landau Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 31200 Landau Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 31200 Landau Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31200 Landau Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 31200 Landau Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31200 Landau Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cathedral City 1 BedroomsCathedral City 2 Bedrooms
Cathedral City 3 BedroomsCathedral City Apartments with Garage
Cathedral City Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CA
Highland, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Indian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity