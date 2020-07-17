27205 Landau Blvd

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long term lease! Stylishly appointed stainless steel appliances and upgraded features caress the kitchen rendering this a MUST SEE home! The laundry room includes a washer and dryer alongside an abundance of storage.



This home is beautifully furnished with modern and stylish furniture and is well equipped to suit all of your comfort needs. This home is available furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished.



All kitchen appliances include a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.



Enjoy the sparkling POOL and your OUTDOOR FIRE PIT for those gorgeous desert nights.



If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.



The owner pays for landscaping. A small pet is ok with $400 additional deposit and $40/mo in pet rent.



For more information or to schedule a private tour please call our office at 760-773-0123 ext 603.



This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.



All Applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent

2. No prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)

5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.



Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management



No Cats Allowed



