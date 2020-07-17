All apartments in Cathedral City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

27205 Landau Blvd

27205 Landau Boulevard · (760) 773-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27205 Landau Blvd · Avail. now

$2,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long term lease! Stylishly appointed stainless steel appliances and upgraded features caress the kitchen rendering this a MUST SEE home! The laundry room includes a washer and dryer alongside an abundance of storage.

This home is beautifully furnished with modern and stylish furniture and is well equipped to suit all of your comfort needs. This home is available furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished.

All kitchen appliances include a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Enjoy the sparkling POOL and your OUTDOOR FIRE PIT for those gorgeous desert nights.

If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.

The owner pays for landscaping. A small pet is ok with $400 additional deposit and $40/mo in pet rent.

For more information or to schedule a private tour please call our office at 760-773-0123 ext 603.

This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.

All Applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent
2. No prior evictions or felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)
5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.

Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4862158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27205 Landau Blvd have any available units?
27205 Landau Blvd has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27205 Landau Blvd have?
Some of 27205 Landau Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27205 Landau Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
27205 Landau Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27205 Landau Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 27205 Landau Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 27205 Landau Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 27205 Landau Blvd offers parking.
Does 27205 Landau Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27205 Landau Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27205 Landau Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 27205 Landau Blvd has a pool.
Does 27205 Landau Blvd have accessible units?
No, 27205 Landau Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 27205 Landau Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27205 Landau Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 27205 Landau Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 27205 Landau Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
