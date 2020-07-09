All apartments in Carson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

950 Del Amo Blvd Unit: 850

950 E Del Amo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

950 E Del Amo Boulevard, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
$1,800 -to $2,168
SQ.FT: 850
Depoit:$800.00

Apartment Amenities
*Real, Imported Hardwood Floors Throughout for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS Real, Imported Hardwood Floors Throughout
*Porcelain Tile Countertops in Kitchens & Bathrooms for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS Porcelain Tile Countertops in Kitchens & Bathrooms
*Mirrored Dining Rooms for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS Mirrored Dining Rooms
*Large Backyards and Oversized Balconies
*Washer/Dryer Hookups* for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS Washer/Dryer Hookups*
*Paid 120 Channels of Dish Network Satellite TV
*Dishwasher
*Brushed Nickel Fixtures for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS Brushed *Nickel Fixtures
*Paid Water & Trash
*Designer Accent Wall Paint
*Passthrough Kitchen Windows for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS *Passthrough Kitchen Windows
*Walk-in Closets*
*Large Master Bedroom Can Easily Accomodate King Sized Bed for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS Large Master Bedroom Can Easily Accomodate King Sized Bed
*(*) in select apartments
*ONE BED HARDWOOD FLOORS
*ONE BED TILE FLOORS
*TWO BED HARDWOOD FLOORS
*TWO BED TILE FLOORS
*A/C UNIT - ADDITIONAL
*COUNTER TOPS
*DOWNSTAIRS
*FURNITURE
*PATIO
*SUPER VIEW
*SUPER YARD
*TUB/SHOWER TILE
*UPSTAIRS
*KITCHEN/BATH UPGRADE
*VIEW
*WASHER/DRYER CONNECTION
*WATER FOUNTAINS
*EXTENDED YARD
*YARD

Community Amenities
*Apartments Surround Large, Landscaped Courtyards for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS Apartments Surround Large, Landscaped Courtyards
*5 Picnic Areas With State-of-the-Art BBQs
*Lush, Parklike Landscaping With reliable Trees for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS Lush, Parklike Landscaping With reliable Trees
*Swimming Pool And Hydrotherapy Bubbling Spa With Pool Side Picnic Tables and BBQs for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS Swimming Pool And Hydrotherapy Bubbling Spa With Pool Side Picnic Tables and BBQs
*50 Cascading Fountains for EL CORDOVA APARTMENTS 50 Cascading Fountains
*Newly Remodeled, 1500 Square Foot Fitness Center
*On-Site Maintenance/Management
*Reserved Covered Parking for EL CORDOV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

