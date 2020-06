Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Showing Saturday September 7 @ 3:30 pm "BEAUTIFUL four bedroom two bath HOME " - Kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, fireplace,hardwood flooring, Travertine flooring in the dining and kitchen area,quarts counter tops in the kitchen, attached two car garage. Security System paid by owner until December 1 2019 , Must see this beautiful home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4188162)