710 Colorado Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room new construction

*Available now!*



New townhome in gated Carson community.



In the heart of the South Bay, Veo is a vibrant new residential community featuring modern design and resort-like amenities. Lush landscaping covers the sustainably-planned grounds, with friendly pedestrian paths connecting residences with green spaces. This four-bedroom three-bathroom townhome, boasts designer selected finishes, oversized windows and 9' volume ceilings. Pre-wired for home automation, USB chargers and fiber optic cable. The home has central cooling and heat as well as an exclusive use rear patio. Unit includes Frigidaire refrigerator, dishwasher and oven as well as a laundry room with washer and gas dryer hookups. The private, gated, 9.5 acre community provides a sophisticated modern social clubhouse with library, multi-screen theater wall, and entertaining kitchen. Beautifully appointed sundeck with resort style pool, spa and private cabanas. Outdoor lounge with open-air grilling and intimate dining areas and kids' park with play area.



Please note that the HOA will only allow "a single family as the permitted occupant" with no subleasing or individual leasing of rooms. Applicants must have excellent credit and have sufficient funds for first months rent and $3,500 deposit.



**Pictures are of the staged model and not the actual unit** Layout is slightly different and unit is unfurnished.