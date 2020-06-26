All apartments in Carson
710 Colorado Cir
710 Colorado Cir

710 Colorado Cir · No Longer Available
Location

710 Colorado Cir, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
*Available now!*

New townhome in gated Carson community.

In the heart of the South Bay, Veo is a vibrant new residential community featuring modern design and resort-like amenities. Lush landscaping covers the sustainably-planned grounds, with friendly pedestrian paths connecting residences with green spaces. This four-bedroom three-bathroom townhome, boasts designer selected finishes, oversized windows and 9' volume ceilings. Pre-wired for home automation, USB chargers and fiber optic cable. The home has central cooling and heat as well as an exclusive use rear patio. Unit includes Frigidaire refrigerator, dishwasher and oven as well as a laundry room with washer and gas dryer hookups. The private, gated, 9.5 acre community provides a sophisticated modern social clubhouse with library, multi-screen theater wall, and entertaining kitchen. Beautifully appointed sundeck with resort style pool, spa and private cabanas. Outdoor lounge with open-air grilling and intimate dining areas and kids' park with play area.

Please note that the HOA will only allow "a single family as the permitted occupant" with no subleasing or individual leasing of rooms. Applicants must have excellent credit and have sufficient funds for first months rent and $3,500 deposit.

**Pictures are of the staged model and not the actual unit** Layout is slightly different and unit is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Colorado Cir have any available units?
710 Colorado Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 710 Colorado Cir have?
Some of 710 Colorado Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Colorado Cir currently offering any rent specials?
710 Colorado Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Colorado Cir pet-friendly?
No, 710 Colorado Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 710 Colorado Cir offer parking?
Yes, 710 Colorado Cir offers parking.
Does 710 Colorado Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Colorado Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Colorado Cir have a pool?
Yes, 710 Colorado Cir has a pool.
Does 710 Colorado Cir have accessible units?
No, 710 Colorado Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Colorado Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Colorado Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Colorado Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Colorado Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
