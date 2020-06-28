All apartments in Carson
612 E Carson St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

612 E Carson St

612 East Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 East Carson Street, Carson, CA 90745
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
This one-bedroom one-bathroom condominium, boasts designer selected finishes and oversized windows. With in-unit laundry and a two gated covered parking spots. Pre-wired for home automation, USB chargers and fiber optic cable. The private, gated, 9.5 acre community provides a sophisticated modern social clubhouse with library, multi-screen theater wall, and entertaining kitchen. Beautifully appointed sundeck with pool, spa,and private cabanas. Outdoor lounge with open- air grilling and intimate dining areas and kids' park with play area. Also comes with 2 tandem parking spaces.

(RLNE5097490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 E Carson St have any available units?
612 E Carson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 612 E Carson St have?
Some of 612 E Carson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 E Carson St currently offering any rent specials?
612 E Carson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 E Carson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 E Carson St is pet friendly.
Does 612 E Carson St offer parking?
Yes, 612 E Carson St offers parking.
Does 612 E Carson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 E Carson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 E Carson St have a pool?
Yes, 612 E Carson St has a pool.
Does 612 E Carson St have accessible units?
No, 612 E Carson St does not have accessible units.
Does 612 E Carson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 E Carson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 E Carson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 E Carson St has units with air conditioning.
