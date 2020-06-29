608 W. 230th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

2 Weeks Free Rent - Move-in by 2/15/2020 -Spacious Home - Great Location! - Spacious 1 story home with over 2,200 square feet of living area. Open living room and kitchen area. Spacious bedrooms. 2 bedrooms with private full bathrooms. Large open family room with cozy fireplace and bonus room and closet. Cozy back yard with patio area. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Appliances include stove and washer & dryer (while operable). Nice and quiet cul-de-sac location and centrally located with easy access to the freeway. Call today for a showing. No Smoking. 1 year lease.



(RLNE4958482)