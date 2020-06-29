519 west 219th street

Amenities

13 miles to LAX and 17 miles to Downtown LA, conveniently located to 110 / 405 freeway entrances and Bus Stops. Property is situated on a quiet dead end street with plenty of street parking. This wonderful single story family home is a split level 3 bed and 2 bath house.The dining room and the living room are just off the kitchen and features a fireplace. Garage not included.

No Pets Allowed



