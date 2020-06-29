All apartments in Carson
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

519 west 219th street

519 West 219th Street · No Longer Available
Location

519 West 219th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carson - Property Id: 203205

13 miles to LAX and 17 miles to Downtown LA, conveniently located to 110 / 405 freeway entrances and Bus Stops. Property is situated on a quiet dead end street with plenty of street parking. This wonderful single story family home is a split level 3 bed and 2 bath house.The dining room and the living room are just off the kitchen and features a fireplace. Garage not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203205
Property Id 203205

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5495944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 west 219th street have any available units?
519 west 219th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 519 west 219th street currently offering any rent specials?
519 west 219th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 west 219th street pet-friendly?
No, 519 west 219th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 519 west 219th street offer parking?
Yes, 519 west 219th street offers parking.
Does 519 west 219th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 west 219th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 west 219th street have a pool?
No, 519 west 219th street does not have a pool.
Does 519 west 219th street have accessible units?
No, 519 west 219th street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 west 219th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 west 219th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 west 219th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 west 219th street does not have units with air conditioning.

