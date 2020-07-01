510 Catalina Ln

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Gated Community of Arbors at Avalon! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in a gated community and is well cared for in a clean quiet neighborhood.

The kitchen is furnished with a stove, dishwasher, and microwave.

There is also a laundry area furnished with a newer front load LG dryer.

Comes with a spacious double car garage.

This gated community has a large swimming pool, jungle gym for kids, and is nicely landscaped.

Sorry, No Pets.



Prior to viewing the home, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.

Any questions please contact (310)326-3424.



*1 Year Lease Minimum

Applicant requirements are:

FICO of 600+



Income Requirement: $6,290.00



$50 Background check for first adult, $25 for everyother adult.



Office hours:

Monday - Friday 8:30AM - 5:00PM



(RLNE5440161)