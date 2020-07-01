All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 510 Catalina Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
510 Catalina Ln
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

510 Catalina Ln

510 Catalina Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

510 Catalina Ln, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home in Gated Community of Arbors at Avalon! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in a gated community and is well cared for in a clean quiet neighborhood.
The kitchen is furnished with a stove, dishwasher, and microwave.
There is also a laundry area furnished with a newer front load LG dryer.
Comes with a spacious double car garage.
This gated community has a large swimming pool, jungle gym for kids, and is nicely landscaped.
Sorry, No Pets.

Prior to viewing the home, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.
Any questions please contact (310)326-3424.

*1 Year Lease Minimum
Applicant requirements are:
FICO of 600+

Income Requirement: $6,290.00

$50 Background check for first adult, $25 for everyother adult.

Office hours:
Monday - Friday 8:30AM - 5:00PM

(RLNE5440161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Catalina Ln have any available units?
510 Catalina Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 510 Catalina Ln have?
Some of 510 Catalina Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Catalina Ln currently offering any rent specials?
510 Catalina Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Catalina Ln pet-friendly?
No, 510 Catalina Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 510 Catalina Ln offer parking?
Yes, 510 Catalina Ln offers parking.
Does 510 Catalina Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Catalina Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Catalina Ln have a pool?
Yes, 510 Catalina Ln has a pool.
Does 510 Catalina Ln have accessible units?
No, 510 Catalina Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Catalina Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Catalina Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Catalina Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Catalina Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles