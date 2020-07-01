50 Camelback Ave. N

Amenities

LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a large 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in Carson. Living room with all tile floors upon entry. Newly redone kitchen with hardwood floors and granite countertops. All new paint and carpet throughout. Attached 2.5 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach us at 424-404-0803.



(RLNE5262405)