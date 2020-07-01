All apartments in Carson
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

50 Camelback Ave. N

50 Camelback Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

50 Camelback Avenue North, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a large 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in Carson. Living room with all tile floors upon entry. Newly redone kitchen with hardwood floors and granite countertops. All new paint and carpet throughout. Attached 2.5 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach us at 424-404-0803.

(RLNE5262405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Camelback Ave. N have any available units?
50 Camelback Ave. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 50 Camelback Ave. N have?
Some of 50 Camelback Ave. N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Camelback Ave. N currently offering any rent specials?
50 Camelback Ave. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Camelback Ave. N pet-friendly?
No, 50 Camelback Ave. N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 50 Camelback Ave. N offer parking?
Yes, 50 Camelback Ave. N offers parking.
Does 50 Camelback Ave. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Camelback Ave. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Camelback Ave. N have a pool?
No, 50 Camelback Ave. N does not have a pool.
Does 50 Camelback Ave. N have accessible units?
No, 50 Camelback Ave. N does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Camelback Ave. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Camelback Ave. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Camelback Ave. N have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Camelback Ave. N does not have units with air conditioning.

