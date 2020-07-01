50 Camelback Avenue North, Carson, CA 90745 Carson
LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a large 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in Carson. Living room with all tile floors upon entry. Newly redone kitchen with hardwood floors and granite countertops. All new paint and carpet throughout. Attached 2.5 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach us at 424-404-0803.
(RLNE5262405)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 Camelback Ave. N have any available units?
50 Camelback Ave. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 50 Camelback Ave. N have?
Some of 50 Camelback Ave. N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Camelback Ave. N currently offering any rent specials?
50 Camelback Ave. N is not currently offering any rent specials.