Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

410 220th St #16 Available 04/26/19 BRIGHT & SPACIOUS, 2BD/2.5BA 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION

* 2BR/2.5BA

* Extremely Bright & Airy Living Area w/Fireplace

* Open Kitchen w/ Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher

* Dining Area w/ Balcony

* 1/2 Bath Off Living Area

* New Laminate Flooring Throughout, New Carpet in Bedrooms And Stairs

* Full Bathroom

* Master w/ Wall Closet, & Full Bathroom

* Good-Sized 2nd Bedroom w/ Wall Closet

* Spacious Full Bath In Hallway

* Vinyl Flooring in Bathrooms

* Attached 2-Car Garage

* W/D Hook-Ups

* Trash & Gardener Pd; Tenant Pays Gas & Electric

* No Pets

* No Smoking Please



***AVAILABLE 4/26/2019 OR SOONER***

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



