Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

410 220th St #16

410 West 220th Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 West 220th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
410 220th St #16 Available 04/26/19 BRIGHT & SPACIOUS, 2BD/2.5BA 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION
* 2BR/2.5BA
* Extremely Bright & Airy Living Area w/Fireplace
* Open Kitchen w/ Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher
* Dining Area w/ Balcony
* 1/2 Bath Off Living Area
* New Laminate Flooring Throughout, New Carpet in Bedrooms And Stairs
* Full Bathroom
* Master w/ Wall Closet, & Full Bathroom
* Good-Sized 2nd Bedroom w/ Wall Closet
* Spacious Full Bath In Hallway
* Vinyl Flooring in Bathrooms
* Attached 2-Car Garage
* W/D Hook-Ups
* Trash & Gardener Pd; Tenant Pays Gas & Electric
* No Pets
* No Smoking Please

***AVAILABLE 4/26/2019 OR SOONER***
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

(RLNE3196392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 220th St #16 have any available units?
410 220th St #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 410 220th St #16 have?
Some of 410 220th St #16's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 220th St #16 currently offering any rent specials?
410 220th St #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 220th St #16 pet-friendly?
No, 410 220th St #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 410 220th St #16 offer parking?
Yes, 410 220th St #16 offers parking.
Does 410 220th St #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 220th St #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 220th St #16 have a pool?
No, 410 220th St #16 does not have a pool.
Does 410 220th St #16 have accessible units?
No, 410 220th St #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 220th St #16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 220th St #16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 220th St #16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 220th St #16 does not have units with air conditioning.
