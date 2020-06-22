All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 408 East Swope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
408 East Swope Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

408 East Swope Street

408 East Swope Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

408 East Swope Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is a must see! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car attached garage, new paint throughout, tile & laminate flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a back and front yard this house is a great opportunity! The large living room has plenty of space for entertaining along with a attached dinning are!
The kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven and a breakfast bar overlooking dinning area. All bedrooms have ample closet space along with plenty of natural lighting from the windows! This house is a full back house so you are away from any noise of the streets and have plenty of parking space with full 2 car garage and extra large driveway.

*Backyard & front yard will be having service done over the next week along with cleaning of unit*

Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.

*New paint throughout home & front of house
*New garage door
*Garbage included in rent
*Pets considered upon owner approval and pet deposit
*Washer/Dryer hookup in attached garage

*PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS*

$2,450 Rent
$2,450 Deposit
$225 Move-in Inspection Fee
Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month

$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
*Credit Check Required

Criteria
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,450 Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 East Swope Street have any available units?
408 East Swope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 408 East Swope Street have?
Some of 408 East Swope Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 East Swope Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 East Swope Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 East Swope Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 East Swope Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 East Swope Street offer parking?
Yes, 408 East Swope Street does offer parking.
Does 408 East Swope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 East Swope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 East Swope Street have a pool?
No, 408 East Swope Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 East Swope Street have accessible units?
No, 408 East Swope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 East Swope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 East Swope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 East Swope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 East Swope Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles