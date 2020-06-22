408 East Swope Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is a must see! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car attached garage, new paint throughout, tile & laminate flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a back and front yard this house is a great opportunity! The large living room has plenty of space for entertaining along with a attached dinning are!

The kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven and a breakfast bar overlooking dinning area. All bedrooms have ample closet space along with plenty of natural lighting from the windows! This house is a full back house so you are away from any noise of the streets and have plenty of parking space with full 2 car garage and extra large driveway.



*Backyard & front yard will be having service done over the next week along with cleaning of unit*



Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.



*New paint throughout home & front of house

*New garage door

*Garbage included in rent

*Pets considered upon owner approval and pet deposit

*Washer/Dryer hookup in attached garage



*PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS*



$2,450 Rent

$2,450 Deposit

$225 Move-in Inspection Fee

Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month



$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)

*Credit Check Required



Criteria

-620 FICO Score

-3x monthly rent in gross income

-No Evictions

-2 year work history

-Positive feedback from landlords



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,450 Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.