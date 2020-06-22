408 East Swope Street

Amenities
This home is a must see! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car attached garage, new paint throughout, tile & laminate flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a back and front yard this house is a great opportunity! The large living room has plenty of space for entertaining along with a attached dinning are!
The kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven and a breakfast bar overlooking dinning area. All bedrooms have ample closet space along with plenty of natural lighting from the windows! This house is a full back house so you are away from any noise of the streets and have plenty of parking space with full 2 car garage and extra large driveway.
*Backyard & front yard will be having service done over the next week along with cleaning of unit*
Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.
*New paint throughout home & front of house
*New garage door
*Garbage included in rent
*Pets considered upon owner approval and pet deposit
*Washer/Dryer hookup in attached garage
*PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS*
$2,450 Rent
$2,450 Deposit
$225 Move-in Inspection Fee
Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month
$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
*Credit Check Required
Criteria
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,450 Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.