401 W 220th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very desirable gated community of San Tropez complex in Central Carson area. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath tri level townhome. Quiet location in the complex Front door leads into a large spacious living room with cozy gas burning fireplace. The owner has done tons of upgrades in the past few years. Tiled flooring in living room with crown molding throughout. Custom painting throughout. Recessed lights. MIrrored wall next to the fireplace. Wet bar in the living room. Walk in pantry. Step up formal dining room with tiled floors, crown molding. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and tiled back splash. Recessed lights, garden window, crown molding, tiled floors. All stainless steel appliances-refrigerator, stove, trash compactor and microwave are included. The half bath is remodeled with tiled walls and floors and recessed lights. Tiled stairway leads to the upper level with 3 spacious bedrooms, high ceilings and skylight. All bedrooms have tiled floors, mirrored closet doors. One bedrooms has a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with mirrored closet doors. Huge master bathroom with a large shower with a sit down space. Double sink with granite counter tops tiled floors and recessed lights. The full bath with tiled walls and floors, granite counter tops and tub enclosure. There is bonus room in the lower level next to the garage for extra storage and washer dryer hookups and water heater in it. Two car attached garage and lot more.