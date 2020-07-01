All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 401 W 220th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
401 W 220th Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

401 W 220th Street

401 West 220th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

401 West 220th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very desirable gated community of San Tropez complex in Central Carson area. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath tri level townhome. Quiet location in the complex Front door leads into a large spacious living room with cozy gas burning fireplace. The owner has done tons of upgrades in the past few years. Tiled flooring in living room with crown molding throughout. Custom painting throughout. Recessed lights. MIrrored wall next to the fireplace. Wet bar in the living room. Walk in pantry. Step up formal dining room with tiled floors, crown molding. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and tiled back splash. Recessed lights, garden window, crown molding, tiled floors. All stainless steel appliances-refrigerator, stove, trash compactor and microwave are included. The half bath is remodeled with tiled walls and floors and recessed lights. Tiled stairway leads to the upper level with 3 spacious bedrooms, high ceilings and skylight. All bedrooms have tiled floors, mirrored closet doors. One bedrooms has a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with mirrored closet doors. Huge master bathroom with a large shower with a sit down space. Double sink with granite counter tops tiled floors and recessed lights. The full bath with tiled walls and floors, granite counter tops and tub enclosure. There is bonus room in the lower level next to the garage for extra storage and washer dryer hookups and water heater in it. Two car attached garage and lot more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 W 220th Street have any available units?
401 W 220th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 401 W 220th Street have?
Some of 401 W 220th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 W 220th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 W 220th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 W 220th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 W 220th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 401 W 220th Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 W 220th Street offers parking.
Does 401 W 220th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 W 220th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 W 220th Street have a pool?
No, 401 W 220th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 W 220th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 W 220th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 W 220th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 W 220th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 W 220th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 W 220th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles