Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to live in a well located single story apartment.



2 bedroom, 1 bath, washer & dryer hook-ups with an attached 1 car garage



In addition, the unit comes with 1 parking space in the rear that can accommodate two cars.



Property has been going through a renovation process; New Roof, New Exterior Paint.



Unit is within walking distance to the supermarket, restaurants, transportation, etc.,