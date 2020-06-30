All apartments in Carson
315 E 238th Street
315 E 238th Street

315 East 238th Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 East 238th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
You Found it!!! Lease, Lease, Lease A Large, very well kept home in nice area of carson. This home features 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, with 1 car garage, drive way parking for 3 cars, 1,222 Sq. Ft. and Large Lot 5,566 Sq. Ft. This property also features a large kitchen open to the dinning area and living room. Variety of fruit trees, and private back yard. Freshly painted, inside and out. This home has copper plumbing and new heater system. This well Kept home is in walking distance to Caron High, Dolores Elementary, Starbucks, Home Depot and Stub Hub. Near Restaurants, and 110 Fwy, 710 Fwy and 91 Fwy.

landlord will consider section 8 Tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E 238th Street have any available units?
315 E 238th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 315 E 238th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 E 238th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E 238th Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 E 238th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 315 E 238th Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 E 238th Street offers parking.
Does 315 E 238th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E 238th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E 238th Street have a pool?
No, 315 E 238th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 E 238th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 E 238th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E 238th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 E 238th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 E 238th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 E 238th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

